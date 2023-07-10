WG1.jpg

It wouldn’t be Community Days without the Webster Groves Lions Club annual carnival. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 

Parade Winners

Children’s Entry

Best - Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club

Outstanding - Webster Groves Aquatic Center Lifeguards

Civic Entry

Best - WGHS Class of 1973

Outstanding - Rooftop Church

Classic Entry

Best - Gateway Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge

Outstanding - St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Commercial Entry

Best - Pine Hollow Farms

Outstanding - Columbia Auto Repair

Performing Entry

Best - WGHS Marching Band & Cheerleaders

Special Judges Award

Best - Hudson Hype

Outstanding - Helfenstein Lawn Chair Brigade

MVP’s

Telle Tire & Auto Centers

Webster Groves Masonic Temple

WG2.jpg

Fairgoers enjoy barbecue prepared by members of the Webster Groves Lions Club. In addition to great food, the Lions sponsor the annual carnival held over the Fourth of July. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 
WG3.jpg

From left, Journee Beverly, 4, Layla Schleicher, 4, and Jourdyn Beverly, 3, take a spin on the tea cups at the Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 
WG4.jpg

Avery Spizler, age 9, with her bearded dragon named Beardo, won the Judge’s Choice Award and second place for Best Pet/Owner Look Alike in the annual Community Days Pet Parade. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 
WG5.jpg

From left, the Byrne sisters — Hannah, 8, Gracie, 3, and Penelope, 5 — were visiting from Ireland and attended their first July 4 parade in Webster Groves on Tuesday. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 
WG6.jpg

Cheerleaders from Webster Groves High School wave to the crowd along the parade route on East Lockwood Avenue on Tuesday, July 4. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 