Parade Winners
Children’s Entry
Best - Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club
Outstanding - Webster Groves Aquatic Center Lifeguards
Civic Entry
Best - WGHS Class of 1973
Outstanding - Rooftop Church
Classic Entry
Best - Gateway Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge
Outstanding - St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
Commercial Entry
Best - Pine Hollow Farms
Outstanding - Columbia Auto Repair
Performing Entry
Best - WGHS Marching Band & Cheerleaders
Special Judges Award
Best - Hudson Hype
Outstanding - Helfenstein Lawn Chair Brigade
MVP’s
Telle Tire & Auto Centers
Webster Groves Masonic Temple