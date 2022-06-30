Kirkwood Freedom Festival & Fireworks
Kirkwood’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks will be held on Monday, July 4, beginning at 5 p.m. at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
The Independence Day celebration will kick off with food trucks at 5 p.m., followed by music by Rosewood at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.
The food trucks will be located southwest of the Racquet Sports Center building in Kirkwood Park.
West Adams will be closed to through traffic between Geyer Road and Couch Avenue from roughly 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
On Sunday, July 3, there will be no parking on West Adams as follows:
• The south side from Geyer Road to Couch Avenue
• The north side from Playground Drive west to the gravel patch
• Additionally, Rifle Range Drive and Amphitheater Drive located inside Kirkwood Park will be closed.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date for the event will be Tuesday, July 5.
Webster Groves Community Days
Webster Groves Community Days runs July 1 to 4 on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary, with some activities being held at the Webster Groves Recreation Center.
The Webster Groves Lions Carnival and Barbecue will again be held at Eden, located on East Lockwood Avenue across from Webster University. Carnival, midway and barbecue hours are: Friday, July 1, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 2, 2 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 2 to 11 p.m.; and Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Unlimited carnival ride wristbands, at a cost of $25, are available Friday, July 1, from 5 to 11 p.m., and on Sunday, July 3, from 5 to 11 p.m.
The Children’s Pet Parade is Friday, July 1, 6 to 7 p.m., in the gymnasium at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
The annual Community Days Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma, travels west on Lockwood, turns south on South Gore to Big Bend, and turns one last time south on Elm Avenue to Memorial Park. Fireworks at Memorial Park begin at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.