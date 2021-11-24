Downtown Kirkwood kicked off the holiday season with a “Holiday Walk” on Saturday, Nov. 20. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children at the train station, merchants held sales and specials, and there was entertainment from The Lucille Rapp Tumblers.

Maggie Lane, 4, and Jane Landwehr, 6, visit with Mrs. Claus. photo by Ursula Ruhl
Ella Redmond, Rebecca Detweiler and Libby Gremaud collected donations for Youth In Action. The money will be used to buy winter coats for Friends of Kids With Cancer. photo by Ursula Ruhl
Dancers from the Lucille Rapp Dance Studio entertain the crowd prior to the arrival of Santa Claus. photo by Ursula Ruhl
Josie Boyle, 3, smiles as she takes her photo with Mrs. Claus. photo by Ursula Ruhl
Many Downtown Kirkwood merchants held holiday sales. photo by Ursula Ruhl