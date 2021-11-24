Downtown Kirkwood kicked off the holiday season with a “Holiday Walk” on Saturday, Nov. 20. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children at the train station, merchants held sales and specials, and there was entertainment from The Lucille Rapp Tumblers.
Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 8:24 pm
Downtown Kirkwood kicked off the holiday season with a “Holiday Walk” on Saturday, Nov. 20. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children at the train station, merchants held sales and specials, and there was entertainment from The Lucille Rapp Tumblers.