The Geyer Road Baptist Church community is celebrating a longtime pastor’s 25th anniversary this month.
Ed Plants and his family arrived to become pastor of Geyer Road Baptist Church in Kirkwood on the first Sunday of June in 1997. He is now the longest serving pastor in Geyer Road Baptist Church’s history. He previously served as pastor at two churches in Texas.
During Plants’ time at Geyer Road Baptist he has led the church through two building programs and accompanied the youth group on numerous mission trips, driving the church bus everywhere from Colorado to South Carolina, and from Michigan to Louisiana. He has conducted funerals, officiated countless weddings and performed many baptisms.
Plants has volunteered to serve in various leadership positions throughout his ministry. He has coordinated the Kirkwood Ministerial Alliance for over 20 years and served on various committees and teams with the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association, including currently serving as moderator and president of the administrative team. He has served on the arrangements committee for the Missouri Baptist Convention, is currently serving his third stint on the board of trustees for Missouri Baptist University, and is also on the board of trustees and the medical ethics committee for Missouri Baptist Hospital.
Plants has preached as a guest preacher in churches from Montana to Alabama. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have also taught a number of marriage conferences over the years. The two have also been frequent volunteers within the Kirkwood School District. They have been married 39 years, have six children and one granddaughter.