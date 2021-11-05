Author Visit
Listen to the author of “A U.S. Army Soldier’s Cold War Memoir 1970-1973” on Friday, Nov. 5, from 1-2 p.m.
Michael W. Heyer enlisted in the U.S. Army after he realized he wasn’t ready for college. He served for three years in Pershing, the only nuclear missile unit in the Army. Heyer’s collection of stories ranges from funny to sad, and provides insight into what it was like to serve the country during the height of the Cold War.
This program is free and presented via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/5494fbj2.
Virtual Tour
Take a virtual tour of the African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Friday, Nov. 19, from 1-2 p.m.
The African American Military History Museum is dedicated to preserving the Historic USO Club collections within, providing awareness and knowledge of African American experiences and contributions in the U.S. Armed Forces.
This program is free and presented via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/sd7f39hs.