Celebrate Tourism Week on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 to 4:45 p.m., at the Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive.
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin will welcome Amtrak passengers and visitors and there will be Kirkwood Smiley Cookies and giveaways. The celebration is part National Travel and Tourism Week, during which Amtrak Missouri River Runner stations are hosting local events.
In addition to Kirkwood and St. Louis, stations with Amtrak Missouri River Runner stops across the state include Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann and Washington. Now through June 30, there is one train making two stops per day at each station. Starting July 1, two trains will make a total of four stops at each station. To learn more about Amtrak station locations in Missouri or to purchase tickets, visit amtrak.com.