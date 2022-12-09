Enjoy the sounds of the holiday season with a series of thematic concerts by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. All concerts take place at Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., unless otherwise noted. For showtimes and tickets, visit SLSO.org.
All Mozart. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, Jane Glover — named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2021—will return to the Powell Hall stage to lead an all-Mozart program. SLSO Concertmaster David Halen will join Glover on stage to perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4. Tickets start at $15.
A Gospel Christmas with Sheléa. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m., ring in the holiday season with gospel renditions of holiday favorites. IN UNISON Music Director Kevin McBeth will lead the SLSO and IN UNISON Chorus, featuring guest vocalist Sheléa. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and keyboardist who has worked with Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and David Foster brings joy and soul to this annual celebration.
Mercy Holiday Celebration. Friday through Wednesday, Dec. 16 through De. 21, Byron Stripling — conductor, vocalist and trumpeter — will lead the SLSO in a program filled with favorite holiday classics. Bring the entire family to experience the splendor of Powell Hall decked out for the holidays, including a special visit from Santa Claus. Concerts take place at Powell Hall (five performances, Dec. 16-18) and at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University in St. Charles (Dec. 20-21).
“Home Alone” In Concert. On Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without this holiday classic film.
The McCallisters set off on a family vacation to celebrate Christmas in Paris, but once they touch down in France, they realize they left something — or someone — at home. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is left behind and spends his holiday defending his home from an unusual pair of burglars. Root for Kevin in this hilarious and heartwarming classic as the SLSO performs John Williams’ score live to the film, led by Norman Huynh.
“Elf” In Concert. Spread love on Dec. 29 and 30, and cheer on Buddy the Elf as he makes his way from the North Pole to New York on his quest to find his real father and the true meaning of Christmas. The SLSO welcomes composer John Debney as he conducts the live performance of his adventurous and amusing score.
New Year’s Eve Celebration. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., end the year on a high note and ring in the new year at Powell Hall with the SLSO and Stephanie Childress, assistant conductor and music director of the Youth Orchestra. Enjoy a program filled with surprises and musical favorites at one of St. Louis’ most beloved traditions.