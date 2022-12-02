Celebrate the holidays with Christmas in Old Orchard on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m., stop by Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., to hear live Christmas carolers. Stick around until 5 p.m. to watch the annual tree lighting.
From 6 to 8 p.m., head over to Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave., to visit with Santa, and enjoy a holiday craft at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave. Drop by Fire and Facet Studios, 601A E. Lockwood Ave., to purchase a $5 raffle ticket to win a custom 18-karat gold diamond and opal pendant. All proceeds go to Operation Food Search.
From 6 to 8 p.m., join the residents of Summit Avenue for a holiday block party including a synchronized light show, and free beer and s’mores at 119 Summit Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., check out model trains at Elbart and Summit. Learn more on Instagram @miracleonsummit.
Bring a can or non-perishable food donation — there will be collection baskets for Operation Food Search at many shops in Old Orchard.