To help residents assess the risk of Halloween-related activities, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has produced a color scale. Green events are considered safe, yellow means use caution and red events are high risk.
Green activities include home decorating, pumpkin-carving at home, putting on a candy scavenger hunt for family members and watching Halloween movies.
Yellow activities include small group gatherings outdoors, with participants socially distanced and wearing masks; and outdoor mazes with socially distanced and masked participants.
Red activities include any indoor gathering, large outdoor gatherings, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and public haunted houses.
Any large public event, including block parties, haunted houses and other holiday gatherings, must submit a safety plan to business-covid@stlouisco.com for approval. Additional information can be found online at stlcorona.com.