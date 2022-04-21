Celebrate the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant with a variety of free activities and presentations on Wednesday, April 27, at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (White Haven), 7400 Grant Road. Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and later in the evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
From 9 to 11:30 a.m., food historian Suzanne Corbett will engage visitors in a casual conversation on period cakes and table etiquette in the dining room of White Haven.
General Grant (Stan Prater) will welcome visitors as they arrive for presentations at 10 and 11:30 am. by Park Ranger Nick Sacco and Ulysses S. Grant Association Board Member John Samson. The two will give talks on Grant in the park’s theater.
Throughout the day, visitors can help make cards for veterans in Missouri veterans’ homes in honor of Grant’s bicentennial.
All day, kids can earn a commemorative U.S. Grant 200 Junior Ranger badge by completing a special booklet exploring all aspects of Grant’s life. Visitors can also go on a ranger-led tour of the White Haven estate, where Grant Lived before and after his presidency. Before or after the tour, head to the Visitor Center theater to watch a documentary about Grant’s life or visit the park museum.
That evening, the Independent Spirit Band will perform a free, one-hour concert on the park grounds beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Pick up a “Flat Grant” at the park’s visitor center to color and take with you on your travels. Share selfies with Flat Grant on social media with #USGrant2ndWorldTour.
Grant & Horses At White Haven
Another event in celebration of Grant’s bicentennial will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several horses from area ranchers and individuals will be at the park providing both formal and informal demonstrations. There will also be presentations on Grant’s horsemanship, saddles, the history of racing and hands-on activities for children.
Horses played an important role for Grant throughout his life. He loved to ride, train and care for horses from the time he was a young boy. Horses were also vital to him as a soldier and farmer. At this event, visitors will learn more about horses and Grant’s relationship with them.
For more information, call 314 842-1867 or visit www.nps.gov/ulsg/index.htm.