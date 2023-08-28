For a day trip that’ll “paca” punch, look no further than Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch, 1335 Hall Church Road in Makanda, Illinois. This mother-daughter operation is nestled in the hills of Southern Illinois, just minutes off Interstate 57.
The seventh annual National Alpaca Farm Days will be held Sept. 23 and 24. Enjoy story time with the alpacas on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. with St. Louis author Cindy Jobe Heffernan. The author will sign copies and read her book, “Abby the Alpaca’s Big Adventure.”
Celebrate Christmas with the Alpacas Nov. 25 and 26, Dec. 2 and 3, and Dec. 9 and 10, with a visit from Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Visit rollingoakalpacaranch.com for more information.