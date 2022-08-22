Living at Cedarhurst is more than senior living — it’s a lifestyle designed specifically for every senior who calls it home.
Isolation Hurts. Kindness Heals. Where the pandemic has made isolation necessary, it’s also served as a reminder of just how important human touch and connection can be — especially among the older adult population.
The negative health consequences of social isolation include impaired mental performance, a compromised immune system and a heightened risk of chronic disease, as well as depression. The health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, according to the National Council on Aging.
Isolation hurts people of all ages, but in senior living communities it has presented a challenge of how to keep residents safely isolated, but still interactive and supported. Many senior living communities have risen to this challenge with ingenuity and determination.
A Special Kind of Caring: Living TRUESM . Eager to find ways for its residents to connect safely, Cedarhurst Senior Living recently launched Living TRUESM, a trademarked personalized life-enrichment program aimed at restoring and accelerating full engagement with daily life by:
• Tailoring each day’s plans to individual wants and needs
• Relating to everyone with genuineness and integrity
• Uplifting abilities and encouraging the strengths and capabilities of each person
• Exciting the senses and making every day rich and fulfilling
Living TRUESM helps Cedarhurst residents socialize and develop friendships, and it’s also proven to be attractive to older adults who are weary of living alone.
The Individualized Approach. For Living TRUESM, new Cedarhurst residents complete a “Resident Story” outlining their likes and interests. Cedarhurst then creates individualized plans accordingly. These plans include:
• Meal times that encourage socialization
• Crafted by Cedarhurst, the culinary program features delicious, freshly prepared choices that include heart-healthy, brain-boosting, gluten-free, diabetic and low-sodium menu items
• Life enrichment activities that are constantly refined in response to resident opinions and interests
Relationships Nurtured. Friendships flourish with the support and companionship that Living TRUESM offers. Cedarhurst communities schedule activities for getting acquainted, set aside areas for socializing, and monitor the satisfaction and growth of residents and staff members.
Spirits Uplifted. The Living TRUESM program emphasizes residents’ personal strengths. With their skills and abilities lovingly affirmed, assisted living and memory care residents find that they’re supported and guided toward safe, fulfilling daily living.
Everyday Excitement. Living TRUESM engages the whole person, offering good food, music, art, recreation, friends and family — and the peace that follows when so many services and amenities are close at hand.
What Families Think. Families searching for a community for their loved ones find the Cedarhurst life enrichment program is a confidence builder. Where others offer wellness services, Living TRUESM provides an integrated and holistic approach that gives families comfort — especially when they learn how their loved ones will be consistently surrounded by individuals who are focused on friendship building, healthy living practices and personal growth.
Find Out More About Cedarhurst Senior Living. Cedarhurst is a recognized senior housing leader, serving thousands of seniors and their families in multiple states. It’s mission — every person should feel loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest — is at the heart of its Living TRUESM life enrichment program found in all Cedarhurst senior living communities. Visit cedarhurstliving.com for more information.
