As of April 6, there are 985 cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County, with 14 deaths. For the most recent information, visit stlcorona.com.
The CDC now recommends the use of cloth masks for those looking for alternative ways to protect themselves when going to areas that may prove difficult to practice social distancing, such as the grocery store or pharmacy. The use of cloth masks is believed to slow the spread of the virus, while also preserving much needed N-95 masks for healthcare workers and first responders, who must work in direct contact with those confirmed to have COVID-19.
The CDC has directions for making two types of cloth masks — one that does not require sewing and one that does. Both types can be made out of items found in your home. For more information visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
Recently, St. Louis Regional Health Care Systems launched the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. This is a unified effort amongst BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital. The goal is to coordinate across multiple disciplines, including health care systems, governmental bodies, and public health officials, to work together to provide the best possible care to an influx of patients. The St. Louis County Executive’s Office and St. Louis County Department of Public Health are part of this collaboration.
“A unified commitment will save lives,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “St. Louis has one of the best healthcare systems in the country. Bringing all of our talent together will help us fight the surge that is coming. This is the most responsible, effective way to lessen the impact.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.