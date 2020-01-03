The CBD Kratom Co. has withdrawn its request for a permit to open a CBD oil and kratom shop at 11220 Manchester Road.
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin announced the withdrawal of the petition prior to the Dec. 19 city council meeting.
The company will likely not reapply for another permit to operate in Kirkwood in the near future, owner owner David Palatnik said.
He said the owner of his prospective business site withdrew from lease negotiations in favor of other applicants who were able to start operating in a shorter time frame.
Palatnik said he likes Kirkwood as a business environment — often coming to shop in the downtown Kirkwood area from his home in Olivette — but his current plan for his two companies (CBD Kratom and Leaf & Co.) is to explore opportunities on the East Coast.