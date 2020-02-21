CBD Canvas Boutique in Des Peres is asking for a 30-day extension to come up with a permanent sign.
The boutique opened at 11742 Manchester Road on Nov. 27, and Des Peres aldermen approved a temporary banner across the front of the store for 30 days.
“We are in the process of building revenue to purchase the (permanent) sign,” CBD Canvas Boutique owner Christina Chandler said. “It is my understanding that the only sign we can put on the store are channel block letters.”
Steve Meyer, director of public works, said the language of the sign code predates his arrival and the city requires channel block letters on any new business.
“The older businesses are grandfathered in,” he said.
The board unanimously approved Chandler’s request for the 30-day extension to get block letters.