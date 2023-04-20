Jeep, Catherine Ann, age 71, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
She was the beloved sister of Jim, Terry, David, the late Jane, Jenny (Linneman) and Judy Jeep; dear aunt to 14; great-aunt to seven; and friend to numerous others. She donated her body to science.
Services: Visitation and memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 29, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to Catholic Charities appreciated.
Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.