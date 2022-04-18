Former New Jerseyite/New Yorker Danny Williams became the new managing director of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on Jan. 10, 2022, after admiring the group’s magical history and executions from afar.
“The reputation of The Rep is always present on the national landscape regarding production quality and commitment to onstage excellence,” he said.
Williams replaced Mark Bernstein, who retired after serving more than 34 years in the position at 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
“What stands out most about the theatrical talent of the St. Louis metro area is the craftsmanship, dedication and attention to detail. It is top-notch,” said Williams.
The now Central West End resident said St. Louis theater donors, subscribers and supporters clearly value the concept that they want the best art the country has to offer, and they back it by a loyal base of fans, including 100 years of The Muny as a prime example. He said he appreciates the many St. Louis entertainment rituals that make the city unique.
Williams said he’s also impressed with the depth of overall art present in the St. Louis region, citing 30- plus professional theater companies, museums, live performance venues, galleries, studios, outdoor sculptures, aquarium and sports teams. Plus, he’s already indulged in the Arch City’s obligatory, culinary art led by toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard — Provel cheese is up next.
Focusing Offstage
Williams most recently served as senior director of finance and administration for The Public Theater in New York, spanning other roles for the $50 million nonprofit organization since 2006.
“A lot of work in theater occurs offstage with board members and donors. It’s really about relationships and creative connections,” he said.
Favorite productions of his have included Broadway shows “Fun Home,” “Eclipsed,” “Hamilton” and “Hair,” along with Off-Broadway shows “Here Lies Love,” “Into the Woods,” “Twelfth Night,” “As You Like It,” “White Noise” and “Rock Bottom.”
While Williams was happily settled in New York’s theatrical scene, St. Louis had much to offer. The Rep’s staff conducted an extensive national search, facilitated by the Arts Consulting Group and led by search committee co-chairs Dedric Carter and Brian Clevinger, to find the best possible successor for Bernstein.
Under Bernstein’s leadership, The Rep built its national reputation as a home for great art, brilliant production values and fiscal strength. During Bernstein’s tenure, he more than tripled the annual operating budget, developed a rigorous roster of community stakeholders and donors, and led The Rep’s endowment growth from half a million dollars to more than $10 million.
Williams caught the attention of the search team because of his previously held roles not only with The Public Theater in New York, but Musical Theatre International, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also served as an adjunct professor in the performing arts management master of fine arts program at Brooklyn College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and theater from Fairfield University, and spent a semester abroad studying at Regents University in the United Kingdom.
While he grew up singing in choirs, and playing soccer and baseball, he did act in college.
“I had smaller parts and my passion outweighed my talents, so I tried to find other ways to be a part of theater,” Williams said. “That’s when I discovered someone has to do all the budgeting, marketing and finances offstage for the work that happens onstage.”
Admitting that he still enjoys being in the spotlight via one-minute curtain speeches to welcome attendees into the space before each show, he said he’s equally happy to then join the audiences.
Future of The Rep
Approaching soon is The Rep’s 56th anniversary of May 8, 1966 — the date on which Webster University dedicated the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. It was the first facility in the United States designed specifically to house both a professional acting company and an undergraduate theatre arts department. On July 1, 1966, The Rep staged its premiere production of “The Private Ear and the Public Eye.”
The Rep’s 2021-2022 season ended earlier this month with “The 39 Steps.” Williams said the The Rep’s 2022-2023 season will be announced April 20, and that it will be a combination of classics and new offerings.
Williams said he and Hana Sharif, The Rep’s Augustin Family artistic director, realized that prior to the pandemic, people trusted the late Steven Woolf (former artistic director) to deliver quality shows at The Rep.
“Coming out of battling the pandemic, we’re recalibrating what the season is and striving to bring joy back to the stage. We’re moving forward now, and hope more people will join us on the journey,” said Williams.
He said Sharif typically refers to “building a bigger table” or “widening the circle” when they discuss how to appeal to a new generation of theater-goers.
“I want to meet everyone,” he said. “I know the timing is a little challenging with our hiatus about to come until the fall, but I hope everyone will come say hi. The Rep has always been known as a family, and I’m looking forward to being part of The Rep family for many years.”