Residents will have a rare opportunity to view the Union Pacific “Big Boy” #4014 as it travels west through Webster Groves and Oakland, before making a half-hour stop at the Kirkwood Train Station from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The train station is located at 110 W. Argonne Drive.
Built in 1941 by the American Locomotive Company of Schenectady, New York, the historic steam locomotive will be toward the end of a five-week, 10-state tour by the time it reaches the St. Louis area.
Bill Burckhalter, manager of the Kirkwood Train Station, said station volunteers expect a large turnout for the arrival of “Big Boy.” For safety reasons, he said it’s likely that spectators will be kept behind the fences at the Kirkwood Train Station, and will not be allowed on the platform.
“Big Boy” #4014, 132-feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, was built during World War II to cross the Wasatch Mountain range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over one million miles, then reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to its former glory as part of one of the biggest restoration projects ever undertaken in the history of U.S. railroad preservation.
This is the first time “Big Boy” has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.
See It In St. Louis
The day before “Big Boy” passes through the Webster-Kirkwood area, it will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Union Pacific station in Downtown St. Louis, Poplar Street and South 16th Street near the Amtrak Station. Train enthusiasts will get a chance to ask the “Steam Team” a question, tour the “Experience the Union Pacific” rail car, buy a souvenir and take a selfie with the “Big Boy.” Admission is free.
After its stop in Kirkwood on Monday, Aug. 29, the locomotive will make a stop at First Street in Pacific, where it will be on display from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m. It will then head to Jefferson City for an overnight stop.
A complete schedule of “Big Boy’s” multi-city tour, along with a map tracking its journey, can be found at upsteam.com.