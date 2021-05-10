Let Castlewood Designs take the helm if you need custom window treatments, shutters, shades and blinds or upholstery.
As someone who has sewn her whole life, owner Patty McGownd not only knows what works together, but can put it together.
“Because I have been fabricating the window treatments for 26 years myself, I have a good understanding of how the fabrics and designs will work together,” she said. “We have a complete collection of fabrics, trims and hardware, and our staff can help pick out the perfect combination. Our installers are certified, professional installers who finish the projects perfectly.”
Given that people have been, and will likely continue, to spend more time at home given the pandemic, McGownd said now is the perfect time to make your home what you always wanted it to be.
“I can easily stop by a home and make sure everything is right,” she said. “We take pride in being a part of the community here.”
9 Gray Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-968-5335