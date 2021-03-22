Castillo, a band of three Webster Groves High School seniors, performs at an outdoor, socially-distanced concert on Saturday, March 13, in Webster Groves. Members of the band (from left) Nate Hutson (guitar), Gabe Eames (drums) and Josh Drilingas (bass guitar and vocals), have wanted to play live for months, but have been unable to do so because of the pandemic. Band members kept an eye on the rainy weather forecast all week, and luckily, the rain held off long enough for the concert to take place. The roughly hour-long set included five cover songs and nine originals the band is planning to record this spring. Castillo hopes to perform several more live shows before the band members head off to college in the fall. Neighbors on Amelia Avenue graciously gave permission to hold the concert and some came out to enjoy the music as well. | photos by Nathalie White