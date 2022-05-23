The choice between a natural grass or a synthetic athletic field is not an easy, one-size-fits all situation. It has nothing to do with political views or “keeping up with the Joneses,” as last week’s letter writer on the subject suggested.
To make an unbiased, logical decision for this specific situation, one must combine an understanding of what Webster Groves wants to get out of its playing surface (expected number of annual events, types of events, seasonal timing of the events) with an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of natural grass fields and synthetic field systems (cost of installation, cost and scope of maintenance, impacts on athlete health, environmental impacts, etc).
Both options have the potential to be successful if given adequate support. Both will fail and waste taxpayer money in the long run if the proper people are not given adequate resources to maintain and protect the investment.
I am personally an advocate for natural grass athletic fields, as I believe a properly maintained natural grass field provides the highest level of athlete safety while also being a net positive for the environment. I also acknowledge there are circumstances where artificial fields might be an acceptable solution as well, assuming the purchaser truly understands what it takes to maintain the not-so-low maintenance of a plastic field without voiding the manufacturer warranty.
Despite what the artificial turf salesman might say, artificial turf is not the only answer — it is just one of the options.
Ben Kraemer
Shrewsbury