Kirkwood will host its Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival on Saturday, June 11, in downtown Kirkwood. The festival’s theme of “Cars and Guitars” speaks to the rich transportation and music history of the region. Live music and vintage vehicles will anchor this outdoor event.
Festivities Include
• Free live music from six bands on two outdoor stages (with staggered start times) from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
• A vintage car show with more than 100 cars on display runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Kirkwood Road at West Jefferson.
• A beer wagon, hosted by local service clubs, serving beer and wine.
Vendor booths
• Food and drink from downtown merchants and area service clubs will be set up along East and West Jefferson avenues.
• Carbs and Guitars Pancake Breakfast featuring Chris Cakes, kicks off the event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Kirkwood Fire Department, 137 W. Argonne Drive.
Musical Entertainment
East Jefferson Stage
• The Blue Sparks 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Black Magic: The Santana Experience 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
• Dr. Zhivegas 9 to 10:30 p.m.
West Jefferson Stage
• Southside Creole Playboys 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• Nashvegas 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
• Retro Boogie 9:30 to 11 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the musical performances. No skateboards, coolers or dogs.
Most of downtown Kirkwood’s numerous stores, locally owned boutiques and restaurants will be open during the event. Festival activities will be located on North Kirkwood Road and on the two blocks of Jefferson that intersect Kirkwood Road.
Road Closures
Two blocks of Jefferson, between North Clay and North Taylor avenues, as well as Kirkwood Road between Argonne Drive and Adams Avenue, will be closed to motorists starting early in the morning on Saturday, June 11.