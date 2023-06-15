Roughly 8,500 people flocked to the streets of downtown Kirkwood for the Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival last weekend. Held Saturday, June 10, this was the fifth year for the popular festival.
Vendors and businesses in Kirkwood provided food and drinks. Brad Norman, owner of Rusty’s Kettle Corn, has participated in the festival every year since its inception.
“The festival is always busy. It’s my busiest event I do every year,” he said.
The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with the Carbs & Guitars Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Kirkwood Fire Department. The pancake breakfast was added to the festival in 2019, with ticket sales benefiting Kirkwood’s Firefighter Community Outreach and the Kirkwood Rotary Club.
Live music and the popular vintage car show got underway Saturday afternoon. The car show featured more than 100 vintage cars and trucks, Jeeps, classic sports cars, a vintage police car and fire truck, a Delorean and more, all lined up along Kirkwood Road and West Jefferson Avenue.
David and Debbie Nowak are the owners of a 1971 Chevrolet C10 pick-up and a 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Sedan. It was the couple’s second time participating in the festival.
In the middle of the four-way intersection was an unmissable sculpture of a metal guitar titled “Heritage.” Created by Brian Watson of Augusta, Missouri, the guitar has become a staple of the annual festival. The sculpture was donated to the city of Kirkwood in 2019 after being on loan for the first two years of the event.
Fitting nicely into the festival’s guitar theme were vendors including Retro Al’s CGB, which makes guitars out of cigar boxes, and Jerry Pesch, who makes guitar artwork out of metal parts.
Jason Weaver of Clark Folk Instruments in Crestwood said he’s been coming to the festival since it started. Weaver said the Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival provides lots of people, foot traffic and great music.
Music got underway on the West Jefferson stage with Groove Thang at 4:30 p.m. Over on the East Jefferson Stage, Wildfire entertained beginning at 5 p.m. Crowds grew throughout the evening with kids, parents and couples dancing to the music. The final musical performance of the night was Arvell & Company, performing on the East Jefferson stage until 11 p.m.
Many Downtown Kirkwood restaurants opened their doors to festival attendees with special menu items, as well as food trucks and booths for ordering outside of the restaurants. There were even servers delivering food to attendees sitting in lawn chairs while listening to live music.
The Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival enjoyed another successful year, attracting Kirkwood residents as well as those from throughout the St. Louis area and beyond.
See more pictures in the gallery here.
Lydia Sheehan is a student at STLCC-Meramec. She is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.