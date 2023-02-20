I am writing in response to the Feb. 10 Mailbag letter titled, “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People.”
Using the same logic, I merely want to say: “Cars Don’t Kill People” either. But take note — we somehow generally don’t have a big problem living in a world where our cars are required to be registered and tracked, where a license is required, and where guidelines and restrictions are placed upon us at intersections.
It seems reasonable to have similar types of guidelines in place for guns, and it would in no way run contrary to any assumed right to bear arms. Having registration and restrictions works for cars — it could work for guns, too!
Tom Evola
Des Peres