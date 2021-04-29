Park, Caroline Mary, 20, passed Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Caroline was a beloved daughter of Kelly (Weber) and Nathaniel Park; loving sister of Ellen Park; granddaughter of Jane and the late Norbert Weber, Margaret and the late Rolland Haun, and Helen and the late Rev. Howard Park; and a dear niece, cousin, and friend to many.
Diagnosed with Batten Disease in 2013, she will be remembered as a person who overcame tremendous challenges and lived life to the fullest. Special thanks to Special School District and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Visitation was Thursday, April 29, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri. Funeral Mass Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in Webster Groves, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Wings (friendsofwings.org) and Batten Disease Support and Research Foundation (bdsra.org). Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.