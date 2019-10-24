Cooper, Carole Jane, age 73, died Sept. 27, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida, following an extended struggle with Parkinson’s and its associated complications. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bob Speckert; her sister Susan (Bruce) West; two nieces — Cindy (Jason) Fowler, Liz (Frank) Calkins ; and three great-nephews — Jack and Shane Calkins, and Colin Fowler.
Carole was a retired State of Misouri employee who loved traveling, horses and dogs. Carole had a good heart and always made us laugh.
A memorial service will be held at the Kirkwood Road Christian Church at 529 N. Kirkwood Road on Oct. 28. Visitation from 4 - 6 p.m. and memorial service following at 6 p.m. Donations may be made to Bootheel Paws Express c/o Laura Holloway, 449 State Hwy. D, Lilbourn, Missouri 63862.