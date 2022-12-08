Hindes, Carole Ann (Martin) —Dec. 4, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard “Dick” Hindes; loving mother of Michael (Carrie), Kevin (Denise) and Dan (Audra) Hindes; dear grandmother of Kelli (Jason), Zachary, Brendan, Tara, Quentin, Meaghan, Sean, Connor, Logan, and Ronan; dear sister of the late Mary Martin; and dear sister-in-law of Bob (Roseanne) and the late Jerry (Betty) Hindes.
Carole was a wife, mother, and homemaker since marrying Dick in 1960. They were married for 52 years until Dick’s death in 2012.
Services: Visitation Friday, Dec. 16, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Mass Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods, MO 63122. Funeral Burial Service Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.