Baker, Carol Shubert, 87, of Kirkwood, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 21, 2023, with loving family by her side.
She was born to the late Lester and Jane Shubert on Dec. 24, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri. Carol graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1953.
She married the late Fred Baker in 1957. They lived the first part of their marriage in Rock Hill and had three children: Chris Baker (Sandy); John Baker (Laurie); and Patricia Baker Vaught. When their children were young, they lived in three different states in four years before returning to Kirkwood, where they remained the rest of their lives.
Carol loved her family and spending time with them brought her so much joy. She adored her grandchildren and was so proud of each one: Ben Baker (Kate); Collin Baker (DeVita); Kelley Bugger (Jacob); Nathan Baker (Jan); Rachel Orjih (Chike); Grace Ligibel (Dan); Paula Vaught; and Isaiah Vaught.
Carol was the oldest of seven children, grew up in Glendale, Missouri, and attended Kirkwood High School. She took the role of big sister seriously and loved her siblings. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Mitchell and Roger; and brother-in-law, Bob Hatfield. She is survived by Diane Giles (Mike); Elliot Shubert (Eileen); Doug Shubert (Diane); Bonnie Hatfield; and Sandy Shubert.
Carol loved her family and others deeply and had a joy and love for life that was contagious. She modeled sacrificial giving and loving and having fun to all who knew her. She loved her job at Robinson Elementary School, where she showed unconditional love to countless students and staff over the years. Once grandchildren came along , she poured that same love on her grandchildren, making each one feel so special. If you ask them, each one would say that they were her favorite! She loved her three great-grandchildren, and they brought her so much joy in the last two years of her life.
She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic parish, where she joyfully served for many years. Her faith and love for Christ were so important to her. She loved the Kirkwood community and was proud to be a part of it. Family members would laugh about the fact that you couldn’t go anywhere without Carol running into people she knew!
Carol’s sense of fun and adventure were unending. She was the queen of “forking” and she loved to surprise people by dressing up as a clown or in a chicken costume she designed. She brought so much joy to those around her. She will be profoundly missed but her legacy will continue. You can’t be loved by someone like that and not have it change you for the better. We are so grateful for the mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that she was.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bopp Funeral Home, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, from 4 to 7 p.m. The family would love to see you and hear how Carol touched your life.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road in Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caritas Connections, Inc., 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.