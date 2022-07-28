Paggi, Carol (Mim) Reis. Mim passed away following a brief illness on June 26, 2022, in Pasadena, California, having recently celebrated her 82nd birthday.
She was born June 13, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Peg Corcoran Reis and the late Leo Carl Reis. Shortly after Mim was born the family moved to Webster Groves, Missouri, where she attended Holy Redeemer Grade School and Nerinx Hall High School.
Following her mother’s example of being an MU student, she matriculated at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she became a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, graduating in 1962 with a BA degree in education. Later, after she had relocated to Southern California, she finished her formal education with a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern California.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Francis Paggi, Jr.; daughters Mia (Christian) Green and Marya (Paul) Goracke; three grandchildren, Maren, Maggie, and Emm; sister, Patti (Edward) Holthaus; brothers, Robert (Carole), Don (Jane), and Jack (Jan, late); her brother-in-law John (Debora) Paggi; and her nieces and nephews and their families.
Upon graduation from the University of Missouri in 1962, she relocated to California to teach elementary school in West Covina and begin her 40-plus-year dedicated career in public education. Mim started her career in the classroom but ended in the vice principal’s office. She spent the vast majority of her career in the Los Angeles Unified School District Adult Education as a devoted teacher and administrator. After retiring, Mim volunteered at the Pasadena Public Library, where she continued to advocate for education at all ages and the joys of learning.
Loved by everyone she met or befriended, Mim was unfailingly sweet, kind, and filled with a joy she was eager to share. She was Joe’s loving best friend, companion and life partner. She was an adoring, loving, responsible mother, and “Nonna Mim” to her three grandchildren. She was the world’s greatest mother-in-law to her two incomparable sons-in-law. Mim loved all members of her family unconditionally!
Services: there is to be a Requiem Mass Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, South Pasadena, California, immediately followed by a Grand Party celebrating Mim’s good and blessed life at the family home of 54 years.
