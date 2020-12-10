McCoy, Carol Jean (nee Strand), a long-time resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 88.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Otto Rudolph (Rudy) and Eleanor May Stand (nee Gauer).
Carol was married to Robert (Bob) Burchard McCoy, of Huntington, Indiana. Carol and Bob had four sons: Richard “Rick” (Judy) McCoy; Robert “Rob,” McCoy, who preceded her in death; James “Jim” (Beth) McCoy; and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Diane) McCoy.
For more information about Carol McCoy, please visit St. Louis Cremation’s web page at stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/carol-jean-mccoy-nee-strand.