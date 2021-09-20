Carol Gilster, a very dear friend to many and mother, wife, artist, volunteer, SLU counselor, and guardian of all that we love about Kirkwood, has passed away. She was an amazing woman and will be missed by all who knew her, likely even those in city government for whom she was sometimes a thorn in their sides when it came to preserving the magic of Kirkwood.
Despite decades of decreasing mobility from muscular dystrophy, Carol never made things about herself or complained about her lot in life. She never stopped engaging and giving all she had to help Kirkwood stay and become an ever more wonderful place to live.
As a founder of the Kirkwood Alliance for Preservation & Planned Growth, and volunteer member of city boards and the Kirkwood Historical Society, Carol’s passion as an activist and advocate was all about Kirkwood retaining its charm.
Carol continually monitored local development to help ensure profit didn’t trump quality and character when it came to the look and feel of our neighborhoods. As a proponent of the arts, Carol would have been gratified to have had a chance to visit our new performing arts center.
Carol was a gifted artist and her paintings, public service, quick wit and caring nature, as well as her loving family, will be her beautiful legacy — a life well lived.
John Postel (author), Gwyn Wahlmann, John & Stephanie Burns, Kathy & Paul Paulsen, Zoe Perkins, Debbie Boyer, Miriam Joseph, The Kirkwood Historical Society