Pardon the interruption … whose turn is it in the weekly WKT Mailbag?
On some level, it doesn’t matter since we’ve been lurching from side to side with each edition. Is this the week where someone tries to explain, to some degree of scientific granularity, the differences between “sex” and “gender,” or the weekly reminder that “… from the beginning of creation, God created them male and female?” These pages often feel like a very slow walk among carnival barkers, each trying to yell over the other, with many sincere contributors easily lost (or misheard) in the current carnival midway of American politics (if there is any middle ground at all).
It’s easy to get pulled toward or repulsed from one side or the other. Trying to be a good citizen, I attended the only Webster Groves School District Board of Education candidate forum my schedule would allow. It featured one candidate, but no question-and-answer period. The candidate’s best argument for his election was an appeal to a greater diversity of thought in Webster’s leadership. He seemed well intentioned and has children in the district. Why did he judge one flag to be “political” when compared to others? My social media search gave me some hints, but it also showed the degree to which he may have been vilified by other well-intentioned citizens.
As a community, we imagine ourselves to be a well-educated, progressive and accepting community. Yet, we can’t even manage civil conversation. We espouse diversity, but avoid equitable housing and/or economic development. Diversity of opinion is valued, but not practiced. We continue to be, as an older member of our community recently stated, home of the “equal and more equal.” We love the Webster of our dreams more than the Webster that is … and could be better.
Ray Sherrock
Webster Groves