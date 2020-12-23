Kinyon, Carlisle Dale “Corky”, 93, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, following post-COVID complications. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He leaves Dorothy Wind Kinyon, his wife of 71 years. He was previously deceased by parents, Ralph R. and Virginia P. Kinyon; brother Ralph A. “Dutch” Kinyon; and son-in-law Doug Hughes.
Corky was born and lived in Kirkwood for over 87 years. He was an adventurer who left Kirkwood in his teens to join the Merchant Marines and then became a Captain in the Army during the Korean occupation. On return home, Corky attended Southeast Missouri State College. He and Dorothy were married and he began a career as a salesman and executive at McCabe Powers Auto Body and later the R.R. Kinyon Co.
Corky loved his work and enjoyed his travels and the many friendships he made through work. He loved meeting new friends, gathering with old friends and family and always enjoyed a party. Besides a successful business career, he enjoyed boating, cars and golf. He took his family on an annual summer vacation. Following retirement, he and Dorothy traveled widely and spent time relaxing at Innsbrook Resort; a favorite spot of theirs.
Corky was a loyal husband, father and friend. He looked after his family and was proud that he was able to provide for them. Later in life, he loved sitting with a drink, talking and sharing stories about his life-long acquaintances and experiences. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wind Kinyon; daughters Carol Hughes and Chris Viles (Kent); grandchildren Neil Hughes (Lauren), Christine Hughes, and Joni Ivy (Andy); and many nieces and their families. Because of COVID there will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and a celebration of life when family and friends can safely gather together. Rest in peace. We love and miss you.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salvation Army Midland Division Headquarters, 1130 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139 or salarmymidland.org.