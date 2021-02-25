Deutsch, Carl J., age 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2021.
Raised as a first generation German-American in Webster Groves, Missouri, Carl very early developed a great work ethic, appreciation of achievement and commitment to family and friendships. He also enjoyed a sense of adventure and love of the outdoors, becoming an Eagle Scout, Sea Scout and avid trout fisherman.
Carl earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis in 1950. While there, he played varsity football for Weeb Ewbanks and the Wash U. Bears and is an alumnus of Sigma Nu fraternity. As an alumnus, Carl was very active, volunteering on committees for the university as well as many local charities. He leaves a lasting legacy for those organizations.
After college, Carl joined Standard Machine and Mfg. Co. as a design engineer, later becoming president and then chairman. He helped form Dema Engineering and was later named president of that company. He retired after a successful 50-year career.
Carl was proud to be a charter member of the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Rotary Club with perfect attendance for over 40 years. He exemplified the
Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”.
Carl was a doting husband to his wife of 70 years, Jeanne (nee Cushing). They spent many wonderful years traveling the world together, although his favorite spot was the high-rise balcony of their Florida condo, overlooking the emerald waters of the Atlantic.
Along with his wife, Carl is survived by: his sister, Jean Kautzman (Dick); sons Paul, Wayne (Alexandra), and Glen (Patti); daughter Anne Krazer (Michael); nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nieces; a nephew; cousins; and many friends. We will all miss his guidance, sense of humor, storytelling, dramatic greeting card interpretations and loving company.
A private family service will be held for him at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves, a place where he found much fellowship and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 270267, St. Louis, MO 63127. All proceeds will be used to help fund the club’s Feed the Knowledge Program. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.