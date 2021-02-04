Compton, Carl Gene went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Compton (nee Bryeans); dear father of Keith Compton, Debbie Roth, Cherie (Mark) Eames, and Pam (Kenny) Nollau; dear grandpa of Jessica Eaton, Amanda, Carly, and Lily Compton, Laura (Evan) Follmer, Amy (Heath) Housel, Brian (Courtney) Roth, Justin Eames, Jason (Emily) Nollau, and Sara Moore; dear great-grandpa of Matthew, Madelyn, Liam, Elena, Penny, Barrett, Lucy, and Dottie; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Memorial Service may be held at a later date at Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Geyer Road Baptist Church.