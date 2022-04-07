Campbell, Carl Frederick, 91, passed peacefully at home on March 29, 2022. Born on Oct. 28, 1930, to George and Ebba Campbell of Northfield, Minnesota, Carl was the youngest of four siblings who affectionately called him Cully. Carl was an immensely inquisitive youngster, active in the Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts. In 1942, at the age of 12, he wrote to and received a thoughtful reply from Lord Louis Mountbatten, who noted “your letter impressed me.”
Carl was the valedictorian of his high school graduating class, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Olaf College. He was also elected Phi Beta Kappa. Carl joined the U.S. Marines, where he became a 1st Lieutenant. In 1956, he purchased a hunting and fishing resort on Lake of the Woods in Minnesota, where he got married and started a family. Carl eventually settled and raised his family of four children at 39 Marshall Place, in Webster Groves, Missouri, a street he referred to as “words not being able to describe how wonderful.”
Although Carl had a fulfilling career as an investments analyst, it was his post-retirement work that was most satisfying to him. Endless hours were spent on the development of an elaborate economic theory, but his pursuit, study, and blogging on the science of climate change was his ultimate passion, as followers of climatecarl.com can attest. Not a moment of Carl’s life was squandered. He loved his family, friends, neighbors, tennis, hiking, birdwatching, whiskey sours, cigars, happy hour, frugality, being “productive,” and life.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, George and Ebba Campbell; and his three siblings, David, Ruth, and Joanna. He is survived by his four children, George (Silvana), Julie, Lisa, and Sara (Dave); grandchildren Patrick (Chloe) and Phillip; and great-grandchildren Emma and Luca.
Visitation followed by a memorial service was held Saturday, April 2, at Webster Groves Baptist Church, 308 Summit Avenue, Webster Groves, MO, 63119. Please direct any donations to American Forests — americanforests.org — dedicated to healthy forests to slow climate change.