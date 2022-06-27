In former educator Bob McMullen’s letter titled “Show Appreciation For ‘Heroes Of Education,’” teachers and their role in the education system are rightfully commended, and additionally, respect and treatment towards teachers should be held to a high standard.
Education is inarguably the backbone of our society; how well education is preached will inevitably have an impact on how the young generation will shape society. Since teachers are on the forefront of this task, they have an immense responsibility to guide students’ thought and knowledge to prepare for future situations in life.
As a student, I make an effort to ask my teachers how they are doing or how their day is going. These quick and small interactions show my teachers I care about their well-being because ultimately, this factor affects how well I learn. These simple questions make for a comfortable and respectful environment for education and allow for smooth student-teacher interactions.
Respecting and thanking teachers for their efforts creates a better learning environment and a healthy student-teacher dynamic — a simple “thank you” or “good morning” from students goes a long way. Students should implement this into their educational lives, and parents of younger children should teach these values so later they will appropriately use them.
Barghav Vissa
Creve Coeur