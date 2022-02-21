The Feb. 11 issue had a wealth of items meriting comment. The letter from Andrea Rothbart about using number sense to judge the reasonableness of answers after using a calculator instead of using the long division algorithm should have identified her as Dr. Andrea Rothbart of Webster University’s mathematics department, probably the best math teacher I’ve ever had.
The full page ad from PreserveWebster.org could use some of that number sense. The line graph showing revenue exceeding expenditures in Fiscal Year 2021 by about $0.5 million does not seem to agree with the deficit of about $3.5 million shown in the data table for that same year. Something smells fishy here. And, the ad conveniently forgot to report that the city will be receiving about $4.5 million in federal rescue funds, which will go a long way to relieve any short-term deficits for the next few years.
Bud Bellomo’s letter (he was also a Webster University professor) refers to spreadsheets of studies he has done that reveal city revenues have dropped the last two years largely due to pandemic slowdowns. I’d trust his numbers before I would those of a well-funded disinformation campaign. Bud, a former city council member, was elected the year that current mayoral candidate Kathy Hart was defeated in her bid to get reelected to the council.
“We can do better. We MUST do better,” reads the ad, and with this I agree. Ask tough, thoughtful questions. Demand factual answers. We deserve leadership that provides information, not misinformation.
And remember the words of Mark Twain when he said, “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Be very careful when someone is throwing a bunch of numbers at us just to make their point.
Ron Zager
Webster Groves