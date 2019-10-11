Kirkwood’s Francis Scheidegger Recycling Depository is not only the last surviving facility of its kind in St. Louis County, but it also is a working memorial to the man who founded it and for whom it is named: Francis Scheidegger.
Scheidegger served on the Kirkwood City Council from 1964 to 1992. He was known for his genial temperament, his bow tie, his bagged lunches (never without a generous dollop of honey from his own hives) and his firm convictions – sometimes eccentric, but always well-reasoned and absolutely sincere.
Among his opinions, none was more dear to Scheidegger than his devotion to the cause of recycling. In 1971, Scheidegger decided to put his principles to work, and cobbled together a makeshift recycling center (“depository” was his preferred designation, which has stuck) on the parking lot of the former McDonnell’s Market.
“He got barrels – I don’t know how he got this connection – from somebody associated with the Salvation Army, and you were supposed to put clear, brown and green glass into different barrels,” recalls daughter Joan Todd. “That’s how it started.”
On St. Patrick’s Day, Scheidegger decided to capture the mood of the holiday by arranging a recycling field trip for kids from the Robinson and the former Osage schools. They walked to McDonnell’s Market with glass bottles they had collected and dropped them into Scheidegger’s 55-gallon drums. The Kirkwood Recycling Depository was born.
Scheidegger saw to it the event was publicized. “He had lots of contacts with the media, and he called everybody. All three (TV) channels at the time showed up,” said Todd.
The depository burgeoned and quickly became a victim of its own success. “It wasn’t very long before it started to be overwhelming,” remembers Art McDonnell, a former mayor of Kirkwood and owner of the now-closed McDonnell’s Market.
Another new venue was needed, this time the open-air market (now Farmer’s Market) on Argonne Drive. There, it continued its prodigious growth, over-flowing the new, larger collection site and out running its source of containers.
“The Salvation Army said, ‘Hey, we can’t do this anymore,’” said Todd.
It was time for the city to step in, Scheidegger realized. He enlisted the help of his good friend, Mayor Robert G. Reim, and “the mayor said ‘Go with it,’” Todd remembers.
Scheidegger did go with it, moving the depository to the city’s Public Works storage yard at 350 S. Taylor Ave., where it remains. He also secured the agreement of the city’s sanitation department to handle the recycled material. The depository thus became part of Kirkwood’s official array of municipal services.
There were seven municipal recycling centers in St. Louis County at the time, by Todd’s memory. All but her father’s depository since have closed.
Depository Stands As Tribute To Its Founder
The depository has survived, at least in part, because it has remained useful. For many years, it produced about $130,000 in annual revenue from the sale of material brought to the center. Last year, however, the recycling business was turned on its head when China, the ultimate destination of most recycled material, stopped accepted material collected in single stream.
Since then Kirkwood and many other municipalities have been forced to resort to more expensive processors of recycled materials, causing costs to soar and revenues to plummet. The most recent data show the depository running about $180,000 in the red this year.
But the depository has value as a major convenience for many Kirkwood citizens, providing a way to recycle materials too bulky for curbside receptacles. For this reason, University City now is considering opening a recycling center.
More important, the depository is named for a man Mayor Tim Griffin calls “the epitome of the small-town councilman.”
Every Sunday, Scheidegger was an usher at 10:30 Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, and he was the photographer his family came to for his high school pictures, Griffin recalls.
And Scheidegger was good friend to his family and a strong influence on him as a young man, said Griffin.
“He was a good man, and my first introduction as a kid to Kirkwood city government. When I ran (for office), he gave me the encouragement to do it,” Griffin said.
Scheidegger never campaigned for office, trusting instead in the voters’ good judgment. And so profound was his belief in the principle of recycling that he applied it to his own earthly remains.
Prior to his death in 1999, Scheidegger arranged that he should be buried in a cardboard coffin, not to be enclosed in a water-proof vault and with no preservative treatment for his body, said Todd.
“I was worried about including that” in his obituary, Todd said. “But it was, and after it appeared in the paper, we got more than 100 calls from people wanting to know the name of the funeral home where that kind of burial could be arranged.”