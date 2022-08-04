The entire contents of Jennifer Redeker’s life now fit into one small plastic container.
Two photo albums with baby pictures of her children, birth certificates, a ring from her grandmother and a handmade keepsake from her grandfather are among the items in the Rubbermaid container.
Those items, plus two of her son’s musical instruments and her daughter’s favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle stuffed animal, are all the family could salvage after their home on East Pacific Avenue near Deer Creek was flooded twice during last week’s record-breaking rainfall and flash flooding.
Redeker is not alone in the losses she incurred. So far, the city of Webster Groves has determined that 21 homes were affected by the floods — five on East Pacific Avenue, nine on North Forest Avenue, seven on Kuhlman Lane, plus two large multi-family units on Brookside and Marshall avenues.
Fragments Of A Former Life
A large flat screen TV covered in mud sits on Redeker’s front porch and a “Cannot Be Occupied” sign, pending city inspection, hangs in the window.
On Monday, Aug. 1, six days after historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region, Redeker turned over saturated couch cushions and pushed water-logged furniture from her path as she made her way through the small home at the end of East Pacific Avenue. She’s still finding fragments of her former life, but nothing that’s left is salvageable.
“Oh, there’s my favorite dress,” she said almost nonchalantly as she peered behind some bushes in the front yard.
She had stepped outside to get a break from the overwhelming stench inside the house.
“The smell is absolutely horrible, and it gets progressively worse each day,” Redeker said. “Even with masks on, you can only stay in there for a short amount of time. It smells like lake water, rotting vegetation and sewage.”
Everything inside the rental home where she and her 31-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were living is covered in layers of thick sludge. Not to mention the bugs and snakes they’ve encountered while trying to find anything inside the home still worth saving.
Redeker is grateful that she and her son and daughter — along with their two dogs and three guinea pigs — were able to be rescued by boat in the early morning hours of July 26 when more than eight inches of rain poured on the region and Deer Creek spilled its banks. They were among more than a dozen residents on East Pacific and North Forest avenues in Webster Groves rescued by boat that morning.
Many of those residents had just started clean up efforts when a second round of rain and flash flooding swept through the area on Thursday, July 28, sending creek water into their homes for the second time in 48 hours.
“My landlord and the (insurance) adjuster were doing a walk through when the water started coming into the house again on Thursday,” she said.
“Since I’m renting — and flood insurance is not an option for renters — they basically told me I’m out of luck,” she added.
Redeker said even though her landlord has flood insurance for the home, it does not cover the contents of the house. She’s still waiting to hear back from the insurance company about her car, which floated from the street and crashed into the side of the home during the first round of flooding.
“We know it’s totaled, but they haven’t given me the amount of what they’re valuing it at,” she said. “The house, the car — everything was destroyed. We have to start over.”
Even thinking about it is overwhelming. She and her children and their two dogs are currently staying with her sister and brother-in-law who live in Kirkwood.
“It’s things like ... we don’t even have a salt and pepper shaker right now,” she said. “It’s not even the comforts that we lost — it’s the necessities that you don’t even think about.”
Redeker and her family are grateful for the kindness they have received during this difficult time, much of it from strangers. A fellow guinea pig lover in Brentwood she connected with on Facebook is taking care of their three guinea pigs. Someone on a Rock Hill community Facebook page offered them a possibility of more permanent housing.
Many of her Crown Packaging Corp coworkers in Chesterfield and across the country have gathered resources to help. Many others have donated to the family’s GoFundMe campaign.
“The kindness and generosity of even complete strangers is so heartwarming, and it makes us feel not so alone,” she said.
Flood Inspections
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said city staff members are working hard to help flood victims.
“City officials are working with St. Louis County and the State Emergency Management Agency to ensure Federal Emergency Management Administration resources are available to residents affected by the recent flooding,” she said. “More information about the nature of that assistance will be available once FEMA designates the flooding a major disaster.”
Arnold added it’s imperative that everyone affected by the flooding report it to St. Louis County by calling 2-1-1, as reporting the damage is essential to securing funding for the area from the state and federal emergency management agencies.
The city of Webster Groves is also directly working with property owners affected by the flooding to inspect the damage. The Planning and Development
Department has conducted several damage assessments, and more are scheduled.
“The process is that first we go out and assess damage levels and determine if permits are needed per guidelines we have for floodplain areas,” said Mara Perry, director of the city’s Planning and Development.
“After our inspections, we have to complete a series of determination letters and forms for FEMA,” she said. “FEMA will make its determination on the region regarding the level of damage to the entire area. Following that, each homeowner’s insurance will help determine numbers. That determination by FEMA could also impact what insurance would need to cover — all of that is up in the air right now. Permits would then be pulled after that.”
Permits cannot be processed until inspections are completed. The permits are required as part of local government participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, providing eligibility for flood insurance, flood disaster assistance, state and federal grants and loans, and buyout funds for flood-prone property.
For repair and reconstruction permits, Webster Groves property owners and residents with flood-damaged buildings should fill out the form at tinyurl.com/se8mpc7k or call the Planning and Development Department at 314-963-5332.
The city of Webster Groves has also compiled a list of flood resources and flood recovery services in the area at tinyurl.com/p7vb4jwb.
Report All Damage To 211
Those affected by the flooding should call United Way’s 211 number to report any damage, even if it’s not critical or urgent. Reporting the damage is essential in assessing the total impact to the region, and securing state and federal assistance. Flood victims can call 2-1-1 or fill out the form at tinyurl.com/2djspnzb.
Several other flooding resources are also available at helpingpeople.org/united-way-2-1-1.