I would like to express my gratitude to the kind Glendale police officers who responded to the request for help from this very senior senior around 11:30 p.m. New Year’s night to rescue my little dog.
He went into the back yard and then found he was unable to come back up the steps into the house because they were frozen over from the evening’s sleet storm. The officers came in the bitter cold and carried him up the frozen steps to safety. I can’t thank them enough for their willingness to come out to help on such a cold night. We are so lucky to have such a wonderful police department in Glendale!
Sandra Nelson
Glendale