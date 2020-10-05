Joseph Murphy’s name was on a list. After his participation in the failed Fenian Rising of 1867 — in which the Irish protested against British rule — Murphy was forced to flee his home in Dublin, Ireland, to avoid a grisly death by hanging.
He came to America with nothing but a knowledge of old European candy making, thanks to a childhood working at his family’s candy store.
Murphy’s travels led him to St. Louis, where he met his wife, Margaret Switzer, and her brother. Brought to America to escape the Irish potato famine and raised in desperate poverty, Fred Switzer was a natural-born salesman. The three of them started a candy business, selling sweets from a push-cart down the streets of The Kerry Patch, a poor Irish neighborhood north of downtown.
That push-cart was the first iteration of the Murphy-Switzer Candy Co., later Switzer Candy Co.
“In 1893, there was a great depression. The company went bankrupt. After the bankruptcy was cleared, Switzer ended up owning the company,” said Webster Groves resident Patrick Murphy, great grandson of Joseph Murphy. “Forever after, it was three generations of Murphys working for three generations of Switzers.”
Murphy, a former arts columnist for the Webster-Kirkwood Times and a producer of TV programs for Nine PBS, details the story of Switzer Candy Co. from its humble beginnings to present day in “Candy Men: The Story of Switzer’s Licorice.” Released on Oct. 1, the book is a collaboration of stories passed down through generations of Murphys and Switzers — checked against hundred-year-old newspapers.
Among other highlights, the historical tale recounts the company’s decision to focus on licorice to conserve sugar during World War I, its operation out of a factory by the Eads Bridge, its collapse and eventual resurrection in 2004 by the Switzer family.
“Almost every photograph taken on the Eads Bridge showed the building with a giant candy bar painted on the side. It’s really iconic. I used to spend a ton of time in that factory when I was a kid,” said Murphy. “The whole riverfront smelled like licorice. My dad smelled like licorice and his dad did, too.”
In 2005, Switzer Candy’s sales headquarters was relocated to Webster Groves, where it remains today at 27 N. Gore Ave.
The book also contains nearly 100 vintage photographs — including the cover, which features all the employees of Murphy-Switzer outside the original factory in 1884.
Murphy will also utilize his 40 years of St. Louis radio and television experience to produce an hour-long documentary version of “Candy Men” in the near future. Publisher Reedy Press has also asked Murphy to produce a book detailing the history of the Irish in St. Louis.
“Candy Men” can be purchased from Amazon, Barnes and Noble or other local bookstores, or at candymenthebook.com. Though the old factory was torn down in 2007, Switzer candies are still available today at local grocery stores, Dollar Tree and Cracker Barrel locations.
“All the men in my family proudly describe themselves as candy men,” said Murphy. “It’s a story about trying to build the American dream on a foundation of candy.”
Patrick Murphy will be signing his new book “Candy Men: The Story of Switzer’s Licorice” this Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave.