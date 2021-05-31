In “Candy Men: The History of Switzer’s Licorice,” Patrick Murphy, former Nine PBS producer and announcer, tells the story of how the Murphy and Switzer families made candies in St. Louis. Based on Murphy’s book of the same name, the documentary will air on Nine PBS Thursday, June 10, at 8 p.m., with encore presentations on June 13 at 2:30 p.m., and June 19 at 3:30 p.m.
“Candy Men: The History of Switzer’s Licorice,” is a story that celebrates St. Louis, resiliency, and the American Dream. Patrick Murphy’s great-grandfather, Joseph Murphy, cofounded the candy company with Frederick Michael Switzer in 1886. Murphy had fled Ireland in 1870 as a political refugee and married Fred’s sister Margaret.
The story begins in Kerry Patch, an Irish slum in St. Louis. Murphy spent his boyhood hearing family stories about the candy company, where his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather worked as candy men. His Uncle Fred told him stories about the family’s impoverished beginnings, discrimination, and life in the rough neighborhood north of downtown.
The Murphys and the Switzers dedicated their lives to keeping the dream alive until it was put to an end by economic forces beyond their control. The company factory sat almost a century on Laclede’s Landing, but it was demolished in 2007 after a storm ravaged it. A new generation of Switzers is now at the helm, operating the Switzer Candy Company on Gore Avenue in Webster Groves.