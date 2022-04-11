I first want to thank so many of you that were so supportive of my grassroots campaign to bring a variety of voices to the school board.
My son has encouraged me to run again next year and since it continues to be an honor to listen to a variety of voices in our Webster Groves School District community, I am in the midst of evaluating with my family and others how best to continue my dedication to the schools in our community. In the meantime, I am also planning to continue my advocacy work for the WGSD from the outside.
Always, one of my first priorities is to support strong teachers. As contracts are being signed, I am wondering how teachers are feeling about returning next year. What is going to be the attrition rate? I have heard that there was a recent teacher engagement survey, and I am hopeful that those results will be released publicly soon. I also know, along with many of you, there have been concerns about how some personnel issues have been handled over the past year and those concerns continue.
Our Webster Groves School District is only as strong as our teachers. I look forward to the WGSD presenting, in the near future, information about teacher retention strategies and what changes are being made in handling personnel issues to prevent what has happened during this school year. These are issues of the most urgent importance.
I look forward to attending the upcoming school board meetings to continue to listen to all that the WGSD presents publicly, and I am especially interested in how our district is ensuring that it recruits, supports and retains the best teachers and staff. Strong teachers mean strong schools, and strong schools mean a strong community.
Courtney Schaefer
Webster Groves