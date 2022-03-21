The second of two forums featuring candidates for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 7 to 9 p.m., at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters. The forum will also be live-streamed.
There are two three-year terms and a single one-year term available on the board. Candidates vying for the three-year terms are Justin Hauke, Brian Middendorf, Alex Kahn (incumbent), Allen Todd (incumbent), and Robert (Bob) E. Dorries Jr. Candidate Joshua (Josh) Rainey has dropped out.
Candidates vying for the one-year term are Tara Scheer, Barbara Strang and Courtney Schaefer.
Look for school board candidate profiles in an upcoming issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. The municipal election is Tuesday, April 5.