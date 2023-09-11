The recent cancellation by Olive + Oak of Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s fundraising event touched a nerve. I don’t fault the owner for making a business decision congruent with their value system. In the end, the owners of O+O are free to do what they please with their establishment, and I fully support that, but that doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed by the decision.
What is being reported by the media is a decry by the community as the genesis for the cancellation. If true, for a community that espouses a “liberal” virtue that is open to ideas and dialogue, and emphatically states that in most of their front lawns, the cancellation of up-and-coming, self-made, bright, minority calls into question those virtues in this less than homogeneous neighborhood.
A conservative friend recently moved away from Webster Groves because his daughter was receiving death threats over her support of Trump. You can disagree with her political leanings, but this is a step too far. So, is this community really receptive to differences, or only differences that align with their political and ideological orthodoxy? The signs and protesting says so, but as a conservative minority, what I have witnessed in this neighborhood is quite the contrary. This recent cancellation of a conservative man of color further illustrates the paradox in this neighborhood.
I don’t know what the future holds for my family and I in this charming and beautiful neighborhood that I have come to call home after serving 20 years in the military and moving here from Virginia. But if death threats, a lack of openness to diverging points of view and cancellations are going to the status quo, then we’ll need to evaluate if this is the right place to call home.
Marc Hernandez
Webster Groves