Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch has proclaimed Friday, April 9, as Colette Giezentanner Day.
The Webster Groves City Council honored the Hixson Middle School student at its April 6 meeting for her first-place win at the regional St. Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee last month. Giezentanner’s win at the regional bee means she now advances to the preliminary rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held this summer, virtually. Those who advance will then compete in person on July 8 in Orlando, Florida.
“This is so exciting for the city, and we’ll be watching and cheering for you,” Mayor Welch said.