Sixth-grade camp is an annual anticipated experience for students in the Webster Groves School District. A rite of passage for new middle schoolers, campers head out to Camp Wyman in Eureka, Missouri, every autumn to learn survival skills, sing campfire songs and bond with their new classmates.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for Steger Sixth Grade Center students to go to Camp Wyman in the fall, teachers and camp staff joined forces to bring the experience to Steger. Across several sessions, the last of which was held this week, Steger’s campus was transformed to give sixth graders a taste of the outdoors.
“I think they’re super grateful that this is happening,” said Jason Rose, director of site services at Camp Wyman. “Since it didn’t happen in fall like it normally does, a lot of them thought it wasn’t going to be a thing this year. Everybody’s enthusiastic and into it. They’re all begging us to do camp songs and bring back as much traditional stuff as we can.”
While Rose wasn’t able to bring the full Camp Wyman experience to Steger — no, students didn’t camp out in classrooms — a lot of camp activities transferred quite well to Steger’s 12-acre campus. Activities like archery, soap making, using old-timey woodworking tools and obstacle courses looked more or less like they would in the forests of Eureka.
Jon Richard of Vertical Voyages, which leads climbing exercises at Camp Wyman, brought his climbing equipment to Steger to allow students to ascend white oak trees on the school’s campus. After inspecting the trees for safety and clearing the branches of dead wood, students were equipped with harnesses and helmets and sent up for a bird’s eye view of their school.
“As they go up, they have a special hitch called a Blake’s hitch. They climb and advance their knots and hang there,” said Richard, a former Camp Wyman employee himself. “If their ascent passes a branch, they can sit on the branch. Some of the lines are just free floating, which gets them a pretty cool swing.”
Students also enjoyed climbing adventures in the form of crate stacking, during which one student, secured with a belayed rope, stands atop a growing tower of milk crates, while their classmates toss up more to build the tower.
“Crate climbing was my favorite activity,” said student Olivia Eggleston. “You get to work together throwing, catching and balancing the crates. There’s a lot of teamwork involved.”
Despite COVID-19 robbing her class of the full Camp Wyman experience, Eggleston was grateful to participate in a version of the camp at Steger.
“I was a little sad that we couldn’t do it at Camp Wyman because it would have lasted five days and we would have gotten to stay overnight,” she said. “But this was also fun. The teachers put a lot of effort into making it possible.”
While students didn’t get to stay in cabins or enjoy cooking their own food over the crackling flames of a campfire, they did get one extended night to enjoy s’mores, hot dogs and campfire songs by folklorist Kunama Mtendaji. Students also got to pick their own “camp names,” written opposite their real names on their name badge medallions. Staff also participate in this practice with names like Smalls, Lala, Hickory, Thrash, Yoyo and Spicy Sunflower.
Rose — whose camp name is Burly Woods — said Steger staff members were easy to work with, having prepared students for COVID-19 precautions. Some students were even happy to be in familiar surroundings instead of out in the woods.
“I’m not sad at all. I know the Steger campus and it’s good being here,” said student Andrew Hammond. “My friends and all the teachers and aids are here. I’m really glad we could do it here.”