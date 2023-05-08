“Can I help you?”
There’s power in that question. May these stories inspire more of us to stop and ask that question when we see someone who could use a little help ...
I live on Big Bend Road and was out in my yard near the end of the driveway trying to dig up a rose bush to transplant. A Spire truck pulled into my driveway, and a young man got out and asked, “Can I help you with that?” He must have seen me struggling with it, as I had been trying to jump on the shovel to break the root free.
He told me that I reminded him of his mom, and I said, “Well, your mother raised you right.” He also said that Spire (the company he works for) always encourages its employees to do nice things for others.
He started digging up the rose bush and asked where I wanted it to be planted. I started saying, “You don’t have to do that,” but he insisted. Before I knew it, he had transplanted my rose bush. It all happened so quickly that I didn’t even get his name.
But how kind was that?! It was so sweet of him! I was so thrilled that he stopped to help me. It totally made my day, and I was blown away by this stranger’s kindness. I kept calling people to tell them about it — it was just so cool! There are truly good people everywhere!
—Colleen, Kirkwood
When I followed up with Colleen about her “Buzzing Love” story, I asked if the kindness she received inspired her to “buzz it forward” and extend kindness to someone else.
“Absolutely,” she said without hesitation.
That act of kindness could then spur another and another, and countless others. That, of course, is the ripple effect. It’s also one of the coolest aspects about kindness.
One morning last summer, I took my dog to the dog park in Chesterfield. (Even though I live in Webster, that’s the park we go to.) When we got back to the car, the car wouldn’t start. My cell phone had also died, so we began the long walk home.
I stopped at a gas station, thinking I could make a call and get a cab home. One kind soul tried to call one for me, but to no avail, so I kept walking ... and walking.
About halfway home, while I was climbing a hill, two people stopped to ask if I needed a ride. They mentioned their concern for my little dog, as it was an incredibly hot day. I was overjoyed to find there was still a little help out there! What an answer to a prayer!
They were animal lovers and told me about their dogs and cats on the ride home. These couple of kindly souls said they like to help people and often go out looking for people who might need help, and that’s how they found me! I made it to where I needed to be that evening, too. Later, I sent them a note thanking them for making a happy ending for me!
—Julie, Webster Groves
