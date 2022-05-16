I am a retired high school teacher who spent 20 years working with at-risk teens. I know that some of my female students chose to have abortions in order to finish their education. These were legal and heartrending decisions for all of them.
Now, women who seek control of their bodies and lives will possibly be forced to make illegal, heartrending and life-risking decisions. Making abortion illegal only makes it dangerous for anyone without the means and connections to get a legal “D and C.”
Would I choose abortion? I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know I cannot make that decision for someone else any more than I would want that decision made for me.
Is there common ground we can find? Can we all agree that every child born should be wanted? Can we agree that every child born should have access to diapers and food and health care, including childhood vaccinations? Can we agree that women do not get pregnant on their own? Can we agree that pro-choice can actually be pro-life?
I know that last question is problematic, but please think seriously about all these questions as you watch Supreme Court developments unfold in the coming weeks.
Carol Reinhard
Shrewsbury